Warbirds Drop Series Opener at Fayetteville

Published on May 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as they coasted past the Wilson Warbirds 6-0 in the series opener on Tuesday night at SEGRA Stadium.

Fayetteville (11-17) opened the scoring in the first highlighted by a pair of home run from Xavier Neyens and Nehomar Ochoa Jr.

Jarrette Bonet (L, 1-2) suffered the loss after allowing five runs over 5.1 innings

The Woodpeckers added to the lead with a pair of runs and one in the sixth for the final 6-0 margin

Wilson (12-16) managed only two hits in the game, a pair of singles from Juan Ortuno and Luis Lameda

Ryan Versugo (W, 1-1) earned the win after working five shutout innings.

The series continues on Wednesday morning at 11:05 a.m when Wilson sends right-hander Carlos Carra (0-5, 11.15) while Fayetteville counters with right-hander Nick Potter (0-0, 2.25).







Carolina League Stories from May 5, 2026

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