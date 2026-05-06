Wolters Dominant Start Leads Fireflies to 7-2 Win

Published on May 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Blake Wolters

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Blake Wolters(Columbia Fireflies)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Fireflies rallied behind a dominant start from Blake Wolters to beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 7-2 in their series opener at Atrium Health Ballpark Tuesday night.

Blake Wolters (W, 2-1) entered the game with the best ERA among qualifying pitchers in the Carolina League and ended up adding another career performance to his resume. The righty worked a career-best 5.2 innings and tallied a career-high nine strikeouts as he held Kannapolis to two hits and one run before he turned the ball over to the bullpen. Wolters went 5.1 innings before he allowed his first hit.

After that, Randy Ramnarace stranded a pair of inherited runners by striking out Steven Flores to keep it a three-run game. The righty finished his night with 1.1 hitless innings before Jhon Reyes took over in the eighth. Reyes ran into some trouble, allowing a pair of hits and a walk, but he didn't allow a run. Yeri Perez allowed one run in the ninth to close out the game for Columbia.

The Fireflies broke through in the second inning. Ivan Sosa mashed his fourth homer of the season to right-center to give Columbia a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Yandel Ricardo legged out his second triple of the year and then Josh Hammond drew a walk. The two executed a double steal with one out to double the Fireflies lead before the end of the frame.

The next inning, JC Vanek added his third round-tripper of the season to right-center to make it a 3-0 Fireflies lead. In the fourth, it was Yandel Ricardo who scorched a homer to center for his first home run of 2026. Ricardo's blast put the Fireflies in front 4-0.

Columbia added three late runs in the ninth inning. Stone Russell lined a lead-off single off Nick Weyrich to right. After that, JC Vanek drew a walk and Daniel Lopez legged out an infield bunt single before a throwing error moved everyone up a base and plated Russell. Next, Vanek scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Ivan Sosa where everyone reached safely. Henry Ramos closed out the scoring for Columbia, he grounded out to second to bring Lopez home to make it 7-1 for Columbia.

Nathan Archer got Kannapolis on the board with a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Starter Blaine Wynk (L, 0-1) worked three innings and allowed two runs for Kannapolis. After that, Gabriel Rodriguez offered a similar outing from the pen. The righty went three innnings with two runs against him off a pair of homers.

Columbia continues their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at Atrium Health Ballpark at 11 am. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-1, 2.84 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Caedmon Parker (0-2, 4.12 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 5, 2026

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