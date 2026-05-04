Five-Run First Pushes Fireflies to Victory

Published on May 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jordan Woods

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jordan Woods(Columbia Fireflies)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies rallied behind a five-run first inning to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-3 Sunday night at Pelicans Ballpark. Columbia took back-to-back games against Myrtle Beach to close out the six-game set.

The Fireflies bats got off to a hot start Saturday. Henry Ramos singled to start the game and after that, Pelicans starter Luis Reyes (L, 0-1) walked five-consecutive Columbia Fireflies. With the Fireflies leading 3-0, Roni Cabrera lined a single to right that plated Brooks Bryan and Sean Gamble to make the score 5-0 before the end of the top of the first inning.

Kendry Chourio got his first start in the month of May and worked through 3.2 innings. After 48 pitches, the righty had only one blemish. He allowed a solo homer from Derniche Valdez in the third that cut Columbia's lead to 5-1. Chourio tallied four strikeouts before handing the ball to the Fireflies bullpen.

Jordan Woods (W, 2-0) left the game in a bases loaded two out jam in the seventh inning. The Southpaw was charged with a pair of runs over three innings and tied a career-best seven strikeouts during his outing. Andy Basora entered the game and induced a fly out to get out of the jam. Basora also worked a clean eighth frame before Max Martin closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.

The Fireflies got some insurance in the top of the eighth inning. After a walk and a fielder's choice where everyone reached safely, Roni Cabrera bunted runners to second and third for Connor Rasmussen. The infielder singled Hyungchan Um in from third to increase Columbia's lead to 6-3.

The next inning, Josh Hammond scorched his 10th double of the season to left field and then Brook Bryan singled to plate Hammond and make it a 7-3 game.

Columbia starts a series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark Tuesday night at 6 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2026

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