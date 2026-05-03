Shorebirds' Offense Erupts to Win Series Finale

Published on May 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (10-17) concluded their 12-game homestand on Sunday afternoon with a 10-6 win over the Hill City Howlers (16-11).

The Shorebirds scored first in the second inning when Braylon Whitaker beat the throw to home on a ground ball hit by Junior Aybar, making it 1-0 for Delmarva.

Hill City answered in the third with an RBI single by Dauri Fernandez, tying the game at one apiece.

Delmarva reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by DJ Layton, going back in front 2-1.

The Howlers grabbed their first lead in the fourth on RBI singles from Yeiferth Castillo and Tyler Howard, putting Delmarva behind 3-2.

However, the Shorebirds came back with a big answer in the bottom half of the inning, starting with a two-run triple by Jose Perez that scored Edwin Amparo and Andrés Nolaya, putting Delmarva back in the lead at 4-3. On the next pitch, DJ Layton delivered his second run-scoring single, scoring Perez and making it a 5-3 game. Minor league rehabber Reed Trimble finished the frame with a two-run homer, giving the Shorebirds a 7-3 advantage.

In the sixth, Hill City trimmed Delmarva's deficit to one on run-scoring hits by Yerlin Luis, Yaikel Mijares, and Dauri Fernandez, pulling the Howlers within a 7-6 margin.

With the score still 7-6 in the eighth, Jose Perez provided much-needed insurance with a two-run homer, his third hit of the day, giving him a career-high 4 RBIs. He scored moments later on an RBI triple by Stiven Martinez to extend Delmarva's lead to 10-6 entering the ninth.

Kenny Leiner retired the side in order for the Shorebirds in the final inning, securing a 10-6 victory.

Dalton Neushwander (1-1) earned the win in relief, marking his first professional victory, while Chase Mobley (0-2) took the loss as Hill City's starter.

The Shorebirds head back on the road on Tuesday as they begin a six-game series with the Salem RidgeYaks, with the first pitch of the series opener scheduled for 11:05 AM.







Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.