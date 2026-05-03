Delmarva Takes Series Finale against Hill City

Published on May 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers dropped their series finale to Delmarva 10-6 in Salisbury.

Two crooked numbers spelled the Howlers' doom in this game, five and three. That was the amount of runs scored in the fourth and eighth innings by Delmarva.

The game did yield some positive results though, including another multi-hit game by shortstop Dauri Fernandez, his third in the series.

Delmarva started the scoring, tacking on a run in the bottom of the second, with outfielder Junior Aybar bringing a run home on a fielder's choice.

Hill City got the run back in the top of the third with a single off the bat of Dauri Fernandez, continuing his hot series.

Momentum swung back in the Shorebirds' favor, with shortstop DJ Layton driving in a run on a single in the bottom of the inning.

The fourth inning looked promising for Hill City, after they scored two runs on singles by outfielder Yeiferth Castillo and catcher Tyler Howard to make it 3-2.

The bottom of the inning wasn't as kind to the Howlers when Delmarva put up a five-spot. Action started with a two-run triple courtesy of third baseman Jose Perez, followed up by a DJ Layton RBI single. Designated hitter Reed Trimble brought home the last two runs on a two-run blast to make it 7-3 Shorebirds.

Despite the tough fourth inning, Hill City got three back in the sixth. Right fielder Yerlin Luis got it started with an RBI single, then a run scored on an error, and finally Dauri Fernandez drove in another to cut it to a one-run game, 7-6.

Fast forward to the bottom of the eighth, and Delmarva put an end to Hill City's comeback efforts with a three-run frame. Jose Perez hit a two-run homer and pinch hitter Stiven Martinez hit an RBI triple to solidify the game's final score, 10-6 in favor of the Shorebirds.

The Howlers come out with a series win, 4-2, and will retake the diamond in Lynchburg this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium. You can tune into the broadcast on MiLB.tv, Bally Live, or the Hill City Howlers Radio Network.







Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2026

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