Howlers Open Delmarva Series with Daytime Blowout

Published on April 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







Hill City had a banner day Tuesday, scoring its most runs in any game this year with a 17-1 drubbing of the Delmarva Shorebirds in Salisbury.

Everyone that came to bat got a hit in the game, with Robert Arias staying hot and leading the pack with three hits, including a double to extend his hit streak to 11 games. His three hits were part of the 15 the Howlers managed in the game.

Howlers starter Aidan Major turned in his best performance of 2026, going five shutout innings with seven strikeouts as he only allowed four baserunners in his first scoreless outing.

Hill City jumped on Delmarva in the first inning with a five-spot, starting with a fielder's choice that resulted in a Dauri Fernandez run.

Yeiferth Castillo followed that up with a walk to score a run, then Tyler Howard brought two more home on a line-drive single to right.

Luis De La Cruz capped the inning off with an RBI single, scoring Castillo and making the score 5-0 Howlers.

The Howlers added another pair of runs in the second, with Juneiker Caceras joining the hit parade on a run-scoring single. Caceras came home later on a Yeiferth Castillo sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 7-0 Howlers.

After a quiet third and fourth innings, Luis De La Cruz tacked on one more with his second RBI single.

Hill City then walked in two more runs in the sixth, fully breaking the game open with a 10-0 lead thanks to Jonathan Martinez and Tyler Howard.

Following another tally in the eighth, the Howlers ended the game with some fireworks, scoring six in the top of the ninth. It started with another RBI walk, this time with Riley Nelson providing the 12th run.

Yeiferth Castillo then flew out to right, scoring Juneiker Caceras. Tyler Howard followed it up with another RBI single, and Dauri Fernandez followed with another RBI walk.

The inning was punctuated by none other than Robert Arias, who scored Howard and Luis De La Cruz on a single, ending the scoring for Hill City.

Delmarva finally got a run back in the bottom of the ninth, a Juan Ortega RBI walk but that would be all she wrote, nailing down a 17-1 final.

Hill City will try for its third straight win Wednesday at 7:05 in Salisbury with Nelson Keljo on the bump for the Howlers.







Carolina League Stories from April 28, 2026

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