Southisene's Eighth Innning RBI Double Pushes Pelicans Past Fireflies 7-6

Published on April 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (10-12) snapped their six-game losing skid taking game one of the homestand over the Columbia Fireflies (11-11) 7-6 at Pelicans Ballpark on Tuesday night.

The Pelicans were tied 6-6 with the Fireflies heading into the the bottom of the eighth when they completed the comeback. Eli Lovich singled and then moved to second on a balk. Lovich advanced to third after an errant throw on a pickoff attempt by the catcher Hyungchan Um. A batter later, Ty Southisene ripped a go-ahead RBI double to give the Pelicans a 7-6 advantage.

Trailing Columbia 6-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, Myrtle Beach's offense started to mount a rally. Ludwing Espinoza started the frame with a single. Southisene followed with a walk. The next batter Alexey Lumpuy lined out to centerfield which moved Espinoza to third. In the next at-bat, Ty Southisene stole second base and on the throw down to second, Espinoza took off towards home plate. After initially being ruled out, Espinoza was declared safe due to an obstruction call on the catcher Um, which made the score 6-4. Josiah Hartshorn followed with a walk. Then Michael Carico grounded into a forceout that retired Hartshorn, but moved Southisene to third. After Logan Poteet drew a walk to, Jose Escobar lined a two-run single which tied the game at 6-6.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the bottom of the second courtesy of back-to-back home runs hit by Carico (3) and Poteet (1) to give the Pelicans an early 2-0 lead.

Columbia tied the game in the top of the third. Daniel Lopez singled and then stole second base. The next batter Henry Ramos reached on a fielder's choice coupled with a throwing error, which scored Lopez to cut the lead to 2-1. Two batters later, Um singled home Ramons to tie the game at 2-2.

The Birds took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth, courtesy of a solo home run from Lovich (2).

The Fireflies took the lead right back in the top of the seventh. Roni Cabrera roped a double and then following a walk drawn by Lopez, moved to third on a throwing error that allowed Ramos to reach base while scoring Cabrera and Lopez to make the game 4-3. The next batter Sean Gamble was plunked. Then Josh Hammond peppered a two-run double to give Columbia a 6-3 advantage.

RHP Eli Jerzembeck (2-1, 2.25) received the win for Myrtle Beach, LHP Brandon Herbold (1-2, 4.91) was tagged with the loss.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand against the Columbia Fireflies tomorrow, April 29 at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. RHP David Bracho (0-0, 4.97) will start on the mound for the Birds. RHP Blake Wolters (1-0, 1.59) gets the nod for the Fireflies.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from April 28, 2026

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