Melendez's Eight Strikeout Night Not Enough, Pelicans Fall to Woodpeckers 5-2

Published on April 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-10) lost their fourth straight game in a row to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-12) 5-2 at Segra Stadium on Friday night.

Pelicans RHP Edwardo Melendez fanned a career-high eight batters over three and two-thirds innings of work, while only giving up two hits.

Fayetteville started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Josh Wakefield singled and later stole second. German Ramirez followed by hitting an RBI single to give the Woodpeckers a 1-0 lead. Ramirez went on to steal second and third base consecutively. After Carlos Cauro walked, Ramirez scored via a balk to move the score to 2-0.

The Woodpeckers added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Anthony Huezo roped a double and then scored on a Nick Monistere RBI single to make the game 3-0.

Myrtle Beach scratched a run across in the top of the seventh. Jose Escobar lined a double and then moved to third on a wild pitch. Escobar then scored on another wild pitch to trim the deficit to 3-1.

In the bottom of the eighth Fayetteville tacked on some insurance runs. Xavier Neyens (3) cranked a solo home run which increased the Peckers' lead to 4-1. Huezo then singled and stole second base. After Huezo advanced to third on a groundout, Wakefield hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Huezo to move the lead to 5-1 Fayetteville.

The Pelicans retaliated in the top of the ninth inning. With one out, Escobar walked, stole second base, and then moved to third on a passed ball. On the next pitch, another passed ball allowed Escobar to score, trimming the lead to 5-2.

RHP Gabel Pentecost (2-1, 4.24 ERA) received the win for Fayetteville, LHP Victor Zarraga (0-1, 5.25 ERA) was tagged with the loss for Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game roadtrip against the Woodpeckers tomorrow, Saturday April 25. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM from Segra Stadium. Myrtle Beach's starting pitcher is TBD. RHP Ryan Forcuccui (0-1, 10,80) will get the nod for the Woodpeckers.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.







Carolina League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.