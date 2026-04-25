Pentecost Deals and Neyens Homers as Woodpeckers Clinch Series

Published on April 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







The Frijoles Salterines de Fayetteville (7-12) "Jumping Beans" debuted on the diamond secured their first series victory of the 2026 season Friday night, defeating the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-10) 5-2 at Segra Stadium.

The win marks the Jumping Beans fourth consecutive victory, extending the season-best win streak. The Jumping Beans jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second with a German Ramirez RBI single down the right field line. Ramirez then scored on a balk from Pelican'spitcher Victor Zarraga (L, 0-1).

Gabel Pentecost (W, 2-1) was spotless on the mound for the Jumping Beans, silencing the Myrtle Beach bats with 5.1 innings pitched allowing just two hits while walking three and striking out three. Pentecost was working towards his first quality start before his night was cut short do to injury, walking off the mound the the training staff.

Leading 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth, the Jumping Beans added two insurance runs with a Xavier Neyens solo homer over the batter's eye to give Fayetteville the 4-1 lead. Josh Wakefield hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Anthony Huezo making it 5-1.

The Pelicans scored a run in the top of the ninth on a passed ball, yet Leomar Rosario held the lead out of the bullpen, closing out the ninth with one run on no hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

Fayetteville will look to extend their winning streak to five tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Fayetteville will go with RHP Ryan Forcucci and Myrtle Beach will counter with RHP Ben Johnson. As part of Dogwood Weekend in Fayetteville, the first 1,500 fans through the gates will take home a Dogwood Flower Replica Jersey courtesy of Governor's Institute!







Carolina League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.