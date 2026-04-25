Delmarva Claims Third Straight over Wilson
Published on April 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
SALISBURY, M.D. - The Delmarva Shorebirds held the Wilson Warbirds to just four hits in a 7-2 victory on Friday night at Perdue Stadium.
Wilson (7-12) struck first in the opening inning, taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Luis Corobo.
Delmarva (7-12) responded in the third, scoring three runs off Carlos Carra (L, 0-4). The big blow came on a two-run home run by Johnny Tincher, giving the Shorebirds a 3-1 advantage.
The Warbirds answered in the fourth, trimming the deficit to 3-2 on a sacrifice fly by Pedro Ibarguen. However, that would be as close as Wilson would get.
The Shorebirds added a run in the fourth before breaking the game open with three more in the fifth on RBI singles from Braylon Whitaker and Edwin Amparo to extend the lead to 7-2.
Christian Rodriguez (W, 1-1) earned the win for Delmarva, tossing 3.2 innings of relief while striking out seven.
Tanner Perry provided a bright spot for Wilson out of the bullpen, delivering 3.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
Wilson will look to snap its three-game skid Saturday night in Delmarva. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., with right-hander Tyler Renz (1-0, 1.93 ERA) scheduled to start for the Warbirds against Shorebirds left-hander Kailen Hamson (0-2, 11.25 ERA).
Carolina League Stories from April 24, 2026
- Q's Draw Four Walks in Ninth to Seal Second Victory of Series - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Pentecost Deals and Neyens Homers as Jumping Beans Clinch Series - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Southisene's Bat, Guanipa's Arm Give Jackets Wild Win - Augusta GreenJackets
- Pentecost Deals and Neyens Homers as Woodpeckers Clinch Series - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Fireflies Fall, 11-10, in Back-and-Forth Affair - Columbia Fireflies
- Shorebirds Win Third Straight over the Warbirds - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Delmarva Claims Third Straight over Wilson - Wilson Warbirds
- Melendez's Eight Strikeout Night Not Enough, Pelicans Fall to Woodpeckers 5-2 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- 12 Hits Not Enough as RiverDogs Fall 7-6 to Cannon Ballers - Charleston RiverDogs
- FredNats Score Eight Late in Wild Series-Tying Win - Fredericksburg Nationals
- De La Cruz Drills Walk off Homer to Down Crawdads - Hill City Howlers
- Warbirds Return Home Tuesday with Something for Everyone - Wilson Warbirds
- RidgeYaks Run Past FredNats in 10-4 Win - Salem RidgeYaks
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Augusta 4.24 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.