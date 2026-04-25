Delmarva Claims Third Straight over Wilson

Published on April 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







SALISBURY, M.D. - The Delmarva Shorebirds held the Wilson Warbirds to just four hits in a 7-2 victory on Friday night at Perdue Stadium.

Wilson (7-12) struck first in the opening inning, taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Luis Corobo.

Delmarva (7-12) responded in the third, scoring three runs off Carlos Carra (L, 0-4). The big blow came on a two-run home run by Johnny Tincher, giving the Shorebirds a 3-1 advantage.

The Warbirds answered in the fourth, trimming the deficit to 3-2 on a sacrifice fly by Pedro Ibarguen. However, that would be as close as Wilson would get.

The Shorebirds added a run in the fourth before breaking the game open with three more in the fifth on RBI singles from Braylon Whitaker and Edwin Amparo to extend the lead to 7-2.

Christian Rodriguez (W, 1-1) earned the win for Delmarva, tossing 3.2 innings of relief while striking out seven.

Tanner Perry provided a bright spot for Wilson out of the bullpen, delivering 3.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Wilson will look to snap its three-game skid Saturday night in Delmarva. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., with right-hander Tyler Renz (1-0, 1.93 ERA) scheduled to start for the Warbirds against Shorebirds left-hander Kailen Hamson (0-2, 11.25 ERA).







Carolina League Stories from April 24, 2026

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