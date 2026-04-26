Wilson Snaps Skid with Win at Delmarva

Published on April 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







SALISBURY, M.D. - Miqueas Mercedes delivered five strong innings, and the Wilson Warbirds' offense came alive as they snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Sunday afternoon at Perdue Stadium.

Wilson (8-13) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to sacrifice flies from Jadyn Fielder and Jose Anderson, along with an RBI single from Handelfry Encarnacion.

Delmarva (8-13) got on the board in the third inning when Jordan Sanchez doubled to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Warbirds extended their lead in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Brady Ebel and a run-scoring groundout from Frederi Montero, making it 5-1.

Kiefer Lord (L, 0-3) took the loss after allowing four runs, two earned, over 3.1 innings.

Mercedes (W, 1-1) earned the win, surrendering just one run while striking out four over five innings of work.

The Shorebirds mounted a late push, scoring single runs in the sixth and eighth innings, but could get no closer. Wilson added an insurance run in the ninth to seal the 6-3 final.

Jose Meneses (S, 1) tossed a scoreless ninth inning to record his first save of the season.

The Warbirds return home Tuesday night to open a six-game series against the Salem RidgeYaks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Tickets are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from April 26, 2026

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