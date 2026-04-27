Fireflies Split Doubleheader, Series with Augusta

Published on April 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jose Gutierrez

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jose Gutierrez(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies split their doubleheader with the Augusta GreenJackets Sunday at Segra Park. Columbia took game one 6-2 before dropping game two 4-0. The two teams split the six-game set at Segra Park.

Game One

The Columbia pitching staff paced the way with a 6-2 win in game one over the Augusta GreenJackets. Jose Gutierrez, Max Martin and Jhon Reyes combined for Columbia's second one-hitter of the season in the victory.

The Fireflies took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Sean Gamble lined a single to center field to start the inning, then came around on a Brooks Bryan single to make it 1-0. The next inning, Stone Russell mashed a 106 MPH homer 394 feet over the left-center wall to give the Fireflies a 2-0 advantage.

Tate Southisene got the GreenJackets on the board in the top of the third. Augusta's lead-off hitter slapped an opposite field homer to right to cut Columbia's lead to 2-1.

Columbia countered in the bottom of the fourth inning. JC Vanek and Stone Russell hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners with no one out. Then, the two attempted a double steal. Russell was thrown out 2-6, but Vanek came around to score and give the Fireflies a 3-1 lead.

The Fireflies added three more runs in the fifth frame. Henry Ramos singled to lead-off the frame, then Sean Gamble legged out a double to right to put runners at second and third with no one out. Ramos came around on a Josh Hammond sacrifice fly to make it 4-2 Columbia. After that, Gamble swiped third and came around on a throwing error that pushed Yandel Ricardo to third base. JC Vanek completed the scoring for the frame by roping a base knock to right to plate Ricardo and make it 6-2 in favor of Columbia.

Jose Gutierrez worked 4.1 innings and allowed two runs (one earned). The righty only allowed one hit, the homer to Southisene, but he had four walks and four strikeouts before he gave the ball to the bullpen. Max Martin (W, 1-0) spun a pair of innings with three strikeouts for Columbia and Jhon Reyes punched out the only two GreenJackets he faced to close out the game. The three combined for Columbia's second one-hitter of the campaign.

Game Two

The Fireflies bats were silenced in a 4-0 loss to the GreenJackets in game two of the twin bill.

Augusta jumped on the scoreboard first in game two. Luis Guanipa hammered his third homer of the season to right field with two outs in the bottom of the first to give the GreenJackets a 1-0 lead.

After that, Tanner Smith lifted a lead-off double to kick-off a three-run fourth inning for the GreenJackets. That was enough for Augusta starter Davis Polo (W, 1-0) to earn his first win on the season. Polo worked five, one-hit innings while holding Columbia off the board. Adial Melendez and Drew Christo each worked one scoreless inning to close out the shutout victory.

Shane Van Dam (L, 1-1) spun 3.1 innings in the game two start for Columbia. The righty allowed four runs on three hits and two walks before he gave the ball to Henson Leal. Leal didn't allow a run over 2.2 innings and Andy Basora closed out the game with a scoreless top of the seventh.

The Fireflies kick-off a two-week road trip with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday night at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 26, 2026

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