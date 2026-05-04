Encarnacion Tabbed Carolina League Player of the Week

Published on May 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - Minor League Baseball announced Monday that Wilson Warbirds outfielder Handelfry Encarnacion has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for Week 4 (April 27-May 3).

Encarnacion is coming off an outstanding series against Salem, during which he slashed .318/.464/.864 with a 1.328 OPS. He recorded three doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and six walks, while striking out just three times in 22 at-bats.

Encarnacion played the hero on Sunday, delivering a walk-off home run to secure the series finale for Wilson. The blast marked his third consecutive game with a home run, helping the Warbirds clinch a series victory over the Salem RidgeYaks.

Signed by the Milwaukee Brewers in January 2024 out of the Dominican Republic, Encarnacion is in his third season with the organization. Through his first 26 games this season, he has posted a line of .214/.347/.429 and a .776 OPS, along with seven doubles, one triple, four home runs, and 21 RBIs.

The Warbirds return to action Tuesday night, opening a six-game road series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Wilson returns home on Tuesday, May 12, to begin a 12-game homestand. Tickets are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from May 4, 2026

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