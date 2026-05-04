Charleston Native Trey Pooser Earns Pitcher of the Week Honors

Published on May 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - Charleston RiverDogs right hander and Charleston native Trey Pooser was named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week after a dominant performance on the mound last Sunday versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Pooser is the second RiverDog to be recognized by Minor League Baseball this season, joining infielder Daniel Pierce who was named Player of the Week in April.

On Sunday versus the Woodpeckers, Pooser entered the game in the top of the second, and made his presence felt immediately, striking out the side in order. Overall, the right hander tossed a season-high five hitless innings while fanning six.

The outing marked the fourth time he's completed five innings or more in his career. After a strong start a week prior at Kannapolis on April 26, Pooser has allowed just one earned run on four hits over his last ten innings of work.

The RiverDogs carried a no hitter into the eighth inning until it was broken up on a one-out single. They held on to win the game 2-1, allowing them to gain full possession of first place in the Carolina League South Standings.

This season, Pooser has posted a 1.42 ERA, the third best mark across Single-A among hurlers who have tossed at least 19 innings. Moreover, he has fanned 21 hitters and opponents are just hitting .157 against him. His four wins on the mound are tied for the most in the Carolina League.

The right hander graduated from Hanahan High School, roughly ten miles from Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. He also pitched four seasons at the College of Charleston before transferring to the University of Kentucky where he was drafted by Tampa Bay in the 10th Round of the 2024 draft.

Pooser and the RiverDogs begin a six-game road series with the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday night. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.







Carolina League Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.