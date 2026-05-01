Storm's Dominant Start Leads RiverDogs Past Woodpeckers

Published on April 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs battled back again to earn an 8-5 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday night in front of 3,516 fans at Joesph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.

Ethan Storm was stout, tossing a career-high six innings while allowing three runs. In the process, he earned his second win of the season.

Fayetteville jumped out to a 3-0 lead through the top of the fifth, before Charleston began its comeback bid.

With two outs in the frame, Cooper Flemming lined a two-run double to right to cut the deficit to one run.

Later in the frame, Brailer Guerrero sent a soft roller to third that led to an errant throw, ultimately bringing home both Flemming and Taitn Gray to give them a 4-3 lead.

The RiverDogs didn't look back, adding on four more runs in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by RBI doubles off the bats of Derek Datil, Dean Moss and Flemming.

While Fayetteville added on two runs in the top of the eighth, Mason Nichols slammed the door, recording the final five outs to earn his team-leading third save of the year.

With the win, Charleston moved to 14-10 while Fayetteville fell to 10-14. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for game four of the series with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:40 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

The RiverDogs sported their Perros Santos uniforms for the first time this season, kicking off the weekend with a bang. Many fans sported their own Perros Santos gear throughout the night, enjoying discounted drinks. Throughout the night, cup snakes were more prevalant than ever stretching across the stands.

Throughout the RiverDogs' eight-run outburst between the fifth and sixth innings, one intern was dunked into the cold plunge six times, bringing the fans to their feet.

Moreover, Latin beats echoed throughout the ballpark as DJ Ish provided an in-game performance all night long providing an upbeat atmosphere for the club's early Cinco de Mayo celebration. The ambiance added an extra element to an already thrilling game.







Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2026

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