Two Grand Slams Unseat Augusta on Thursday Night

Published on April 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Rylan Galvan and Arxy Hernandez each hit grand slams, using two emphatic long balls to push past any Augusta resistance and hand the GreenJackets their second loss in a row in an 11-6 Kannapolis win Thursday night.

The eleven runs allowed by Augusta (13-11) are the most of the season, and the first time since becoming a Braves affiliate that the GreenJackets have allowed two grand slams in the same game. Kannapolis (8-16) has now won back-to-back games for just the second time this year, and their 11 runs were the most scored in a game since they totaled 19 on opening weekend against the Hill City Howlers.

Galvan's grand slam came five batters into the game, providing an immediate blow to the GreenJackets and starter Landon Beidelschies, who failed to make it out of the first inning and took the loss. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases, and after Galvan fought for eight pitches, he got a center-cut fastball that he hammered over the billboards beyond the left field fence for the lead.

Kannapolis tacked on three more in the top of the 5th, bringing their lead to seven against Luis Arestigueta. Arestiguta loaded the bases, before plunking Marcelo Alcala to bring home a run. With the bags full, Hernandez cracked a single to left that scored a run, but also saw James Taussig cut down at home on a perfect throw from Dallas Macias. Immediately after the tag, Hernandez tried to take second, triggering a rundown that brought another man home but also saw Hernandez tagged out to end the inning.

The GreenJackets' big burst of offense came in the bottom of that fifth inning, only after starter Caedmon Parker departed following four scoreless frames. His successor, sidewinding lefty Jeremy Gonzalez, could not find the zone, hitting a batter, giving up a single to Yamvier Carrero, and then walking the next three. Gonzalez was yanked in favor of Ryan Schiefer, and while Schiefer did retire the side, he also allowed three walks of his own to give the Jackets five runs.

Augusta's chance to stay close lasted only until the top of the 7th, when the second grand slam from the Ballers came into play. Arestigueta put two on and one out, before handing the ball to Adiel Melendez. Melendez walked Taussig to load the bases, but punched out Alcala immediately after. Melendez got to a two-strike count on Hernandez, and looked prepared to put him away, but he hung an offspeed pitch in the center of the zone that Hernandez crushed over the left-center field fence to put the game out of reach.

Augusta did add one run late thanks to an RBI double from Juan Mateo in the 9th, but it would not be enough to avoid the team's second consecutive loss. Mateo's knock was only the third his of the game for Augusta, with the other two both coming from Carrero in the early goings.

Having taken two games in a row, the Cannon Ballers now have the chance to avoid a series loss for the first time this year, needing one more win to guarantee a split at minimum with three games to play. Ethan Bagwell will face Riley Eikhoff tomorrow evening, on what is expected to be a cool and gloomy Friday night at the yard.







Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2026

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