Williams The Walk-off Hero, FredNats Win Sixth Straight, Beat Hickory 7-6 in 10 Innings

Published on April 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals and Hickory Crawdads continue to deliver nailbiters. After a 13-12 win on Tuesday and a 1-0 win in extra's last night, the FredNats won yet again by one run, 7-6 in extra innings, but it was a much different start to the game this time.

The FredNats trailed for the first time all series after Esteban Mejia hit a solo home run to lead off the top of the third inning. The Crawdads added on five more in the fourth to go up 6-0. But then, in the bottom of the 5th, the game started to turn the Nationals way. Jacob Walsh hit his second no-doubt home run of the series to put the FredNats on the board.

That one run was all that the FredNats needed to get hot. The offense continued to produce in the sixth inning, scoring one run and stranding two runners in scoring position. The run wasn't without some controversy though, as Hickory manager Nick Janssen was thrown out arguing a balk. In the seventh, Fredericksburg started to put everything together, plating four runs. Yeremy Cabrera and Jacob Walsh both delivered RBI singles, the latter tied the game, 6-6.

RHP Grant Manning was stellar out of the bullpen for the FredNats. The 25-year-old threw three scoreless innings to keep his team in the game. The offseason pickup delivered five strikeouts. Jacob Roberts came in for the 10th and kept the game tied to give the offense a chance to walk it off.

Balks were the name of the game once again, as Jacob Walsh advanced to third on a call from the umpire. Jordan Williams came ot the plate with one out and the winning runner 90 feet away. The veteran slapped a ball down the third base line to bring home Walsh and give the FredNats their second walk-off win in as many days.

The victory is the sixth in a row for the FredNats, who remain in first place of the Carolina League. Tomorrow, RHP Carson Fischer makes his 5th start of the season against RHP Evan Siary. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is at 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2026

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