FredNats Get Back Into Win Column, Beat Hickory 9-1

Published on May 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals got back into the win column today with a 9-1 win over the Hickory Crawdads. The Nationals dominated the game from the very start, scoring four runs in the first inning for a wire to wire victory.

Nationals No. 1 prospect Eli Willits got the party going on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the first inning, leading off the game with a single. Two batters later, he was brought home along with Luke Dickerson as Yeremy Cabrera sent a ball into left field. The FredNats added on two more before the first inning ended, as Nick Peoples and Rafaiel Ramirez Jr. brought home a pair of runs to put Fredericksburg up 4-0 to start the game.

The offense continued to produce in the third inning. Cabrera led off the frame with a double, then Nick Hollifield brought him home for the catchers first home run of the season. The FredNats added on two more in the bottom of the 6th. Eli Willits walked to set the table for Cabrera to hit his team-leading 5th long ball of the year to put the FredNats up 8-1. The offense put one more on the board in the seventh as Juan Cruz picked up his 14th RBI of the season to make it 9-1.

Fredericksburg pitching was excellent all game. Alexander Meckley got his second start of the series and threw four solid innings, allowing just one run. The 22 year old got into some trouble but consistently worked out of innings with runners on. The bullpen was perfect today, as Grant Manning, Ryan Minckler, and Cesar Rojas combined for five shutout innings.

The win keeps the FredNats in first place of the Carolina League and moves Fredericksburg to 13-2 in home games this season. The Nationals are back on the road next week against the Hill City Howlers. First pitch for game one on Tuesday at City Stadium in Lynchburg is at 6:30 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.