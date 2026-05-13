Pitching Delivers 3rd Shutout of Season, FredNats Beat RidgeYaks 4-0 to Open Series

Published on May 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals continued their dominant start to the year, beating the Salem RidgeYaks 4-0 to open the series. The FredNats pitching staff was close to unhittable from the first pitch, throwing their third shutout of the season.

Mikey Tepper, a RHP on a rehab assignment from High-A Wilmington, got the start for the FredNats. He looked the part of someone who had been promoted before. Tepper faced the minimum in three innings of work, striking out three. Grant Manning came out of the bullpen and continued the success on the bump. After retiring the first five that he saw, Manning finally allowed a single in the 5th and 6th before being pulled with two outs.

Julian Tonghini came in and shut the door, facing the minimum in 2.1 innings. Jacob Roberts closed the game out with a 1-2-3 inning. The entire staff dominated, holding the RidgeYaks to just three hits. Salem didn't put a runner in scoring position.

Offensively, it was a slow start for Fredericksburg. The Nationals didn't get their first hit until the 6th inning, when Nick Peoples led it off with a first-pitch home run into left field. It was the 5th homer of the season for the Nats 15th round pick last year. With the top of the order up next, the FredNats added on two more runs with some small ball. Eli Willits walked then got to third on a hit and run as Luke Dickerson singled and stole second. The two then each advanced on a balk before Dickerson was driven home by Coy James. The FredNats added on one more in the 8th with help from Salem shortstop Starlyn Nunez's 3rd error of the game.

The FredNats look to pick up their 25th win of the season in game 35 tomorrow. Carson Fischer gets the start for Fredericksburg. The UDFA has been stellar this season with a 2.05 ERA. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is at 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 12, 2026

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