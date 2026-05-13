Two-Run Seventh Pushes Hill City Past Wilson
Published on May 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds dropped the series opener to the Hill City Howlers after surrendering two runs in the top of the seventh inning and were unable to answer back, falling 4-2.
Wilson (15-19) opened the scoring early in the second inning behind a Jadyn Fielder triple which was scorched down the right field line for 1-0 advantage.
In the top of the fourth, Hill City (19-15) and Johan Rodriguez answered back with a no-doubt home run to left center field, pushing the Howlers in front 2-1.
Wilson found a response from Filippo Di Turi, who snuck a solo home run over the fence in the bottom of the fourth to bring the Warbirds even at 2-2.
Hill City had the last laugh, however, as a two-run single from Jose Pirela gave the Howlers the lead once and for all at 4-2.
The Warbirds brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but could not capitalize.
Zane Petty (W, 3-0) earned the win, throwing four dominant innings allowing just one hit without surrendering a run.
Anfernny Reyes (L, 1-1) was the losing pitcher, allowing both Hill City runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Luke Fernandez (S, 2) worked a scoreless ninth stranding a pair of runners on base to preserve the victory.
The teams meet again bright and early at 11:05am at Wilson Ballpark.Jayden Dubanewicz ('26 debut) will make his season debut while Nelson Keljo (0-0, 2.08) will take the mound for the Howlers. Tickets are still available at WilsonWarbirds.com.
Carolina League Stories from May 12, 2026
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- Two-Run Seventh Pushes Hill City Past Wilson - Wilson Warbirds
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