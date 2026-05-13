Two-Run Seventh Pushes Hill City Past Wilson

Published on May 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds dropped the series opener to the Hill City Howlers after surrendering two runs in the top of the seventh inning and were unable to answer back, falling 4-2.

Wilson (15-19) opened the scoring early in the second inning behind a Jadyn Fielder triple which was scorched down the right field line for 1-0 advantage.

In the top of the fourth, Hill City (19-15) and Johan Rodriguez answered back with a no-doubt home run to left center field, pushing the Howlers in front 2-1.

Wilson found a response from Filippo Di Turi, who snuck a solo home run over the fence in the bottom of the fourth to bring the Warbirds even at 2-2.

Hill City had the last laugh, however, as a two-run single from Jose Pirela gave the Howlers the lead once and for all at 4-2.

The Warbirds brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but could not capitalize.

Zane Petty (W, 3-0) earned the win, throwing four dominant innings allowing just one hit without surrendering a run.

Anfernny Reyes (L, 1-1) was the losing pitcher, allowing both Hill City runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Luke Fernandez (S, 2) worked a scoreless ninth stranding a pair of runners on base to preserve the victory.

The teams meet again bright and early at 11:05am at Wilson Ballpark.Jayden Dubanewicz ('26 debut) will make his season debut while Nelson Keljo (0-0, 2.08) will take the mound for the Howlers. Tickets are still available at WilsonWarbirds.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.