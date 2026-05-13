Howlers End Skid; Take Series Opener against Wilson

Published on May 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers started their second series in Wilson against the Warbirds with a convincing 4-2 victory, coming through with their bullpen shining.

Howlers righties Zane Petty and Luke Fernandez combined for five scoreless innings of relief, only letting up two hits and two walks while striking out five.

The win was Hill City's fifth series-opening triumph of the season out of seven, coming after three straight opening wins over Hickory, Fredericksburg and Delmarva.

The victory also featured the first three-hit game by Jhorvic Abreus in a Howler uniform, giving a lift out of the bottom of the order.

Wilson opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, with Warbirds left fielder and son of Brewers legend Prince Fielder, Jadyn Fielder, tripling and scoring designated hitter Luis Lameda.

Hill City took the lead with a bang a couple innings later, bringing a pair home on a line drive bomb, the first career homer for Howlers shortstop Johan Rodriguez.

The Warbirds took the run right back in the bottom of the fourth, with Wilson third baseman Filippo De Turi blasting a solo homer to tie it 2-2.

In the top of the seventh, Howlers outfielder Jose Pirela provided the final two runs for Hill City with his second hit of the game, a two-run single.

After that, Zane Petty would complete his fourth shutout inning of relief before Luke Fernandez nailed down the save, his second of the 2026 season.

Hill City will be back in action tomorrow in Wilson for an 11:05 a.m. first pitch.







Carolina League Stories from May 12, 2026

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