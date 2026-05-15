Middle Innings Wreck Howlers against Warbirds

Published on May 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers lost their first of the series in Wilson, 7-3, after a dominant three-inning stretch early in the game for the Warbirds.

Wilson poured on six of its seven runs in the second, third and fourth innings, scoring three in the fourth after the Howlers opened the game with a run.

Howlers shortstop Dauri Fernandez began the scoring with a solo homer in the top of the first inning, giving starter Joey Oakie some cushion to begin.

After that, Wilson poured it on. An Oakie wild pitch scored a pair in the bottom of the second, making it 2-1 Warbirds.

The Warbirds added one more in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly off the bat of first baseman Frederi Montero.

An inning later, they proceeded to tack on three more. It started with a line drive double by designated hitter Jadyn Fielder, scoring one. Shortly after, Fielder scored on a fielder's choice and right fielder Handelfry Encarnacion walked in a run, one of his four walks on the night.

Hill City managed to get two back in the sixth inning, grabbing a pair off a two-run homer by catcher Cannon Peebles, his third of the season.

Following the Peebles blast, the Howlers were unable to get more runs across and surrendered one more run, which came in the form of another Handelfry Encarnacion RBI walk.

The Hill City Howlers will be back in action tomorrow in Wilson for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.







Carolina League Stories from May 15, 2026

Middle Innings Wreck Howlers against Warbirds - Hill City Howlers

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