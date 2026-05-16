Meckley Throws Six Strong Innings, FredNats Get Back Into Win Column, Beat RidgeYaks 6-5

Published on May 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals got back into the win column tonight, beating the Salem Ridgeyaks 6-5 in a game that went down to the wire. The FredNats desperately needed the win after losing back-to-back at home for the first time all year. Starting pitcher Alexander Meckley put together his second straight six-inning start, giving the FredNats pitching staff, which has been pushed to the limits the last two games, the ability to throw only three arms.

Gavin Fien put the FredNats on top 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning, hitting his first professional home run in just his second game back from injury. Salem quickly got a run back in the top of the third with help from an error by the FredNats infield, but an inning later, an error by the RidgeYaks gave a run to the Nationals to make it 3-1. Before Meckleys' start was over, Salem put a crooked number on the board in the top of the 6th, with three singles and a sac fly to even the game at three.

The FredNats bats picked Meckley up right away, though, scoring two in the bottom of the sixth as Eli Willits hit a ball through the right side to plate Rafael Ramirez Jr. and Juan Cruz. Those runs allowed Meckley to exit with the win to improve his record to 3-0 on the season. The FredNats added on one more insurance run in the 7th that proved to be crucial. Nick Peoples crushed a ball into the right field corner and made it to third for his second triple of the year, bringing home Coy James in the process.

The RidgeYaks didn't go down without a fight, though, scoring two runs in the top of the 8th on a Ty Hodge two RBI double. Jacob Roberts came in to close the game out in the ninth and struck out the side to get his third save of the season.

With the win, the FredNats even the series at two games apiece and remain in first place of the Carolina league north. The Nationals look to make it back-to-back wins tomorrow with 19-year-old flamethrower Miguel Sime Jr. getting the start. He'll go up against RHP Cole Tolbert, who is making just his second start of the season. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is at 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 15, 2026

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