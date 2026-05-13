Warbirds Use Rally to Extend Game, Fall in Extras

Published on May 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds erased a two-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie game two of the series against the Hill City Howlers, before ultimately falling 7-3 in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Wilson Ballpark.

Trailing 3-0 entering the seventh inning, Juan Ortuño delivered an RBI single to put Wilson (15-20) on the board and cut the Hill City (20-15) lead to 3-1.

The 3-1 Howler advantage held into the bottom of the ninth inning, allowing Wilson a chance to tie the game. The Warbirds pounced at that chance by putting traffic on the bases.

Brady Ebel led off the inning, being plunked by a pitch. Frederi Montero then clubbed a one-out double, putting two runners in scoring position for Wilson. Juan Ortuño collected his second RBI of the day by grounding out to second base to cut the Hill City advantage to 3-2.

Down to the final strike, Pedro Ibarguen smacked a single up the middle to score Montero and even the game at 3-3.

The top of the 10th inning was a different story for the Warbirds as Hill City took advantage. Dauri Fernandez doubled in the ghost runner to put the Howlers back in front 4-3. Cannon Peebles then singled in Fernandez, pushing the Hill City lead back to two at 5-3.

The nail in the coffin came from the very next batter, Jose Pirela, who smashed a two-run home run to right field, handing Hill City a 7-3 lead it would not relinquish.

Miguel Flores (W, 4-3) threw three innings for Hill City, earning the win. Peyton Niksch (L, 1-1), who came in to throw the tenth, took the loss for Wilson.

The two teams play again Thursday night at 7:05 pm. Jacob Morrison (0-0, 0.00) will start on the mound for the Warbirds tomorrow against Joey Oakie (0-1, 4.12). Thursday is also Military Appreciation Night where the Warbirds will honor Gold Star Families in a special ceremony following the game. Tickets are still available for purchase at WilsonWarbirds.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 13, 2026

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