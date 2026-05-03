Walk-Off Win Secures Series for Wilson

Published on May 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - Handelfry Encarnacion hit his third home run in as many games in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Wilson Warbirds to series win with a 4-3 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at Wilson Ballpark.

Salem (12-15) took the lead in the top of the 10th inning when Andrews Opata raced home on a fielding error to take a 3-2 lead.

Wilson (12-15) came up in the bottom of the frame and won the game on when Encranacion clobbered a home run off Wuilliams Rodriguez (L, 1-3), his third home run in his last three game.

Joshua Quezada (W, 1-1) worked through the 10th inning and was credited with the victory.

Salem took a 2-0 lead in the third on a two-run double by Enndy Azocar but Wilson tied the game in the last of the fourth inning on a two-run single by Luis Lameda.

The Warbirds hit the road on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series in Fayetteville against the Woodpeckers, first pitch of the series lidlifter is slated for 6:05 p.m.







Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.