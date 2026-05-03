Walk-Off Win Secures Series for Wilson
Published on May 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
WILSON, N.C. - Handelfry Encarnacion hit his third home run in as many games in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Wilson Warbirds to series win with a 4-3 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at Wilson Ballpark.
Salem (12-15) took the lead in the top of the 10th inning when Andrews Opata raced home on a fielding error to take a 3-2 lead.
Wilson (12-15) came up in the bottom of the frame and won the game on when Encranacion clobbered a home run off Wuilliams Rodriguez (L, 1-3), his third home run in his last three game.
Joshua Quezada (W, 1-1) worked through the 10th inning and was credited with the victory.
Salem took a 2-0 lead in the third on a two-run double by Enndy Azocar but Wilson tied the game in the last of the fourth inning on a two-run single by Luis Lameda.
The Warbirds hit the road on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series in Fayetteville against the Woodpeckers, first pitch of the series lidlifter is slated for 6:05 p.m.
Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2026
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- Smith's Career Day Not Enough as Jackets Drop Series - Augusta GreenJackets
- Shorebirds' Offense Erupts to Win Series Finale - Delmarva Shorebirds
- FredNats Get Back Into Win Column, Beat Hickory 9-1 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Walk-Off Win Secures Series for Wilson - Wilson Warbirds
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