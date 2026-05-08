Longball Dooms Wilson in Loss to Fayetteville

Published on May 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - DJ Newman hit a two-run home run to cap a three-run fourth inning as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers downed the Wilson Warbirds 3-2 in a rain-shortened game on Thursday night at SEGRA Stadium.

Wilson (13-17) jumped out to a lead in the first when Jose Anderson connected on his team-leading sixth home run of the season to put the Warbirds in front.

The lead grew to 2-0 in the third thanks to a Brady Ebel RBI single. However, that would be all the offense the Warbirds could muster against Javier Perez (W, 2-2) as he permitted just the two runs over six innings.

Fayetteville (12-18) took the lead in the fourth inning off Tyler Renz (L, 1-2) when Newman hit the two-run home run and German Ramirez doubled home the other to give the Woodpeckers a 3-2 advantage.

Wilson had a chance to reclaim the lead in the seventh but stranded the bases loaded as Charlie Weber (S, 2) closed the door to preserved the victory.

The game was called due to rain after seven complete innings.

The clubs continue their series on Friday night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. as Wilson turns to right-hander Jacob Morrison (0-0, 0.00) while Fayetteville counters with right-hander Joey Dixon (0-0, 0.00).







Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2026

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