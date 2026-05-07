Six-Run Eighth Inning Powers Pelicans to Comeback Win over Crawdads 9-7

Published on May 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







HICKORY, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (15-15) used a six-run top of the eighth inning to comeback and beat the Hickory Crawdads (17-13) 9-7 at L.P. Frans Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Trailing the Crawdads 7-3 in the top of the eighth, the Pelicans mounted a furious comeback. Michael Carico, Logan Poteet, and Jose Escobar drew consecutive walks to start the inning. The next batter Yahil Melendez reached base on a missed catch error that scored Carico and Poteet to cut the deficit to 7-5. Eli Lovich followed with a walk to load the bases. Then Darlyn De Leon worked a walk to score Escobar which trimmed the lead to 7-6. Following a pitching change, Alexis Hernandez smoked a two-run single to give the Pelicans an 8-7 advantage. In the ensuing at-bat, a wild pitch brought home De Leon to increase the lead to 9-7.

Hickory started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Hector Osoro doubled and then scored on an RBI single from Yolfran Castillo which gave the Crawdads an early 1-0 lead.

The Crawdads struck again in the bottom of the third. Angel Arredondo singled and then moved to second on a passed ball. A batter later, Castillo ripped an RBI double to extend Hickory's lead to 2-0.

Myrtle Beach retaliated in the top of the fourth with a solo home run hit by Logan Poteet (5) to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Hickory added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth. Deward Tovar reached third base via a fielding error. Then Tovar scored on a balk which brought the Crawdads lead to 3-1.

In the bottom of the fifth with two outs, the Crawdads put another run on the board. Marcos Torres singled and then scored on an RBI double by Tovar to make the score 4-1.

Myrtle Beach scratched across two runs in the top of the sixth. Josiah Hartshorn reached on an error to start the frame. The next batter, Alexey Lumpuy (1) jacked a two-run home run, which trimmed the deficit to 4-3.

Hickory added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh. Osorio reached after being hit-by-pitch. Castillo followed with a single that advanced Osorio to third. In the ensuing at-bat, Castillo stole second which allowed Osorio to steal home coupled with a throwing error to extend the lead to 5-3. Then Torres drew a walk and later stole second base. The next batter Tovar reached on a fielder's choice coupled with a throwing error which scored Castillo to move the lead to 6-3. Daniel Flames followed with an RBI double to make the score 7-3.

RHP Braylon Myers (1-1, 3.00) received the win for Myrtle Beach. RHP Keiber Armas (0-1, 0.00) was tagged with the loss for Hickory. RHP Riely Hunsaker (S,1) got the save for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game away series against the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A Texas Rangers) on Friday May 8 at 7:00 PM. RHP Dominick Reid (0-2, 4.24) will start on the mound for the Pelicans. RHP Evan Siary (0-1, 4.76) gets the nod for the Crawdads.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2026

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