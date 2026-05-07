Poteet Smashes Fourth Homer, Pelicans Fall to Crawdads 4-2

Published on May 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







HICKORY, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (14-15) fell in game two against the Hickory Crawdads (17-12) 4-2 at L.P. Frans Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Pelicans started the scoring in the top of the fourth. Michael Carico drew a walk and stole second base. A batter later, Geuri Lubo cranked an RBI double to give the Birds an early 1-0.

The Crawdads took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Luis Marquez singled and then scored when Angel Arredondo roped a triple to tie the game at 1-1. The next batter Jhocsuanth Vargas hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Arredondo to give the Crawdads a 2-1 lead.

Hickory tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hector Osorio (5) cranked a solo home run to extend the lead to 3-1. A batter later, Daniel Flames (1) ripped a solo home run to give the Crawdads a 4-1 advantage.

The Birds scratched one more run in the top of the ninth on a solo home run from Logan Poteet (4) to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Pelicans LHP Pierce Coppola tossed four scoreless innings while striking out five and only giving up two hits in his season debut. Coppola had started the season on the development list.

LHP Aiden Deakins (2-0, 0.77) received the win for Hickory. RHP Edwardo Melendez (1-1, 3.06) was tagged with the loss for Myrtle Beach. RHP Luis Marinaro (S,4) got the save for the Crawdads.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game away series against the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A Texas Rangers) on Thursday May 7 at 11:00 AM. RHP Mason McGwire (2-1, 1.69) will start on the mound for the Pelicans. RHP Kamdyn Perry (0-0, 2.89) gets the nod for the Crawdads.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.







Carolina League Stories from May 6, 2026

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