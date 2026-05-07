Shorebirds Bounce Back, Even Series with RidgeYaks

Published on May 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (11-18) evened the series with the Salem RidgeYaks (13-16) on Wednesday night with a 6-4 victory.

Raylin Ramos gave Delmarva a quick lead with an RBI single in the top of the first, scoring Braylon Whitaker and making it 1-0 Shorebirds.

Delmarva added to their lead in the third on an RBI groundout from Joshua Liranzo, his team-best 13th RBI, putting the Shorebirds in front 2-0.

In the fourth, the Delmarva put together their best inning of the night, scoring three times. It began with an RBI double by Jose Perez, his fifth extra-base hit with the Shorebirds, making it 3-0. Moments later, Félix Amparo scored Perez with an RBI single. An error by the RidgeYaks on a ground ball hit by Braylon Whitakers allowed Amparo to score, giving the Shorebirds a 5-0 advantage.

Caden Hunter put together a strong start for Delmarva, throwing four scoreless innings and recording a career-high 6 strikeouts.

However, Salem battled back by scoring one run in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Starlyn Nunez. They then scored three more runs in the sixth, cutting Delmarva's once 5-0 lead to 5-4.

The Shorebirds produced an insurance run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Andrés Nolaya, scoring Joshua Liranzo and putting Delmarva back up by two at 6-4.

Delmarva's bullpen would hold the lead from there, as Kenny Leiner, Bradley Brehmer, and Riley Cooper combined to throw 3.2 scoreless innings, and the Shorebirds took game two over Salem, 6-4.

J.D. Hennen (1-0) earned his first professional win in relief, while Riley Cooper (1) recorded his first save of the season. Salem's starter, Ethan Walker (2-2) was saddled with the loss.

Delmarva goes for a second-straight win and the series lead on Thursday, with Esteban Mejia taking the mound against Christian Foutch for the RidgeYaks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.