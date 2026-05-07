RidgeYaks Rally Falls Short in 6-4 Loss to Delmarva

Published on May 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem RidgeYaks (13-16) battled back from an early five-run deficit on Wednesday night but ultimately fell to the Delmarva Shorebirds, 6-4 at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Delmarva struck first in the opening inning when Raylin Ramos lined an RBI single to right field to score Braylon Whitaker and give the Shorebirds a 1-0 lead.

The Shorebirds added another run in the third on a Joshua Liranzo RBI groundout before breaking the game open in the fourth. Jose Perez delivered an RBI double, Félix Amparo followed with an RBI single, and Whitaker later reached on a throwing error that allowed another run to score as Delmarva extended its lead to 5-0.

On the mound, Ethan Walker (3-1) took the loss after allowing two runs across two innings in the start. It was the first start of the season for Walker after he appeared in five games from the bullpen earlier this season.

Walker left the game after a comebacker lined off his right shin forcing the Salem native to depart the ballgame early.

Salem's offense began to chip away in the fifth inning. Ilan Fernandez opened the frame with a stand up double before Starlyn Nunez brought him home on a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 5-1.

The RidgeYaks offense continued its push in the sixth. Luke Heyman and Skylar King each reached base before Kleyver Salazar grounded an RBI single into left field, scoring Heyman and cutting the deficit to three. A wild pitch later brought King home, and aggressive baserunning from Salem made it a one-run game when Salazar stole home during a double steal with D'Angelo Ortiz swiping second base.

Despite pulling within 5-4, Salem was unable to complete the comeback. Delmarva added an insurance run in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly from Andrés Nolaya to extend the lead back to two.

Luke Heyman and Salazar each recorded two-hit nights to lead the Salem offense, while Fernandez, King, and Salazar all scored runs. Salem finished just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners on base.

Nicolas De La Cruz surrendered three runs, two earned, over two innings of relief. Madinson Frias stabilized the bullpen effort with five innings of one-run baseball while allowing just two hits. Frias retired the first nine batters he faced in his first bullpen outing of the season.

The RidgeYaks and Shorebirds continue their series on Thursday night at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. It's County Night at the ballpark and another Thirsty Thursday as Salem will play as the Salem BeerMongers.

Game Notes:

The loss marks Delmarva's second win over Salem this season (5 games)

Ethan Walker made his first career professional baseball start

Walker's two innings pitched was a season low for the southpaw

Madinson Frias made his first bullpen outing of the season

Frias hurled his first scoreless outing this season

Frias went five innings for the first time this season

Luke Heyman went 2-for-3, over his last seven games since April 28, he has blasted three home runs to go with 7 RBI and a 1.029 OPS.

Kleyver Salazar's sixth inning steal of home marked the first Salem steal of home since Yoeilin Cespedes did it on August 23, 2025 vs. Carolina.







Carolina League Stories from May 6, 2026

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