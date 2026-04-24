RidgeYaks Run Past FredNats in 10-4 Win

Published on April 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, Va. - Led by Dylan Brown's sensational start and Stanley Tucker's two-run shot, the Salem RidgeYaks (10-8) picked up their third victory in the last four games in a 10-4 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals (11-7) on Thursday evening at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The Yaks have won two of the first three in the six-game set, with Salem improving to 9-3 at home on the year.

The scoring got started early on. Salem took the early 2-0 lead in the home half of the second on the Tucker two-run homer, before the Yaks proceeded to put up four more in the bottom of the fourth.

D'Angelo Ortiz's RBI fielder's choice made it a 3-0 game, before a Starlyn Nunez RBI single pushed the lead up to four. Two more runs would cross on a Fredericksburg error and Enddy Azocar sacrifice fly, with the RidgeYaks suddenly holding onto a 6-0 edge.

The FredNats would inch back, though. Fredericksburg got a run on a Nick Peoples RBI groundout to make it a 6-1 game, before three unearned runs crossed in the sixth to dwindle the deficit down to 6-4.

That's when Skylar King came through. King blasted his third homer of the year in the home half of the seventh to make it a 7-4 game, before the Yaks would put up three more in the eighth.

A Nunez sacrifice fly and Azocar two-run double put the game on ice and made it 10-4, with Salem able to shut it down from there.

Brown finished the day going five and two-thirds while allowing just one earned run. He struck out seven and walked just two in 83 pitches thrown. Righty Harry Blum and southpaw Nicolas De La Cruz proceeded to slam the door, with the Yaks posting zeros the rest of the way.

The RidgeYaks and FredNats continue their six-game series tomorrow evening from Carilion Clinic Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET with right-hander Madinson Frias scheduled to get the ball.

Game Notes:

The Yaks are now 9-3 at home in 2026

Lefty Dylan Brown now has 25 strikeouts in 17 and two-thirds innings

Right-hander Harry Blum tossed a career-high two and one-third innings

Stanley Tucker has now recorded at least a hit in eight of the 10 games he's had a plate appearance this season

Tucker's OPS is now up to 1.130

D'Angelo Ortiz's four-game hitting streak came to a close







Carolina League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.