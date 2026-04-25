12 Hits Not Enough as RiverDogs Fall 7-6 to Cannon Ballers
Published on April 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Kannapolis, N.C. - Despite erasing a late three-run deficit in the sixth, the Charleston RiverDogs fell 7-6 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.
For the second time this week, the Cannon Ballers earned a walk-off victory, this time on a bases-loaded walk to Stiven Flores.
After Kannapolis pushed across a run in the bottom of the first to make it 1-0, Charleston responded in unique fashion in the top of the second.
With runners at second and third and two outs, Nicandro Aybar sent a fly ball to left that was caught to seemingly end the inning.
However, because a balk was ruled on Kannapolis starter Caedmon Parker, Brailer Guerrero was granted home and scored to tie the game.
In the process, Aybar's plate appearance was given new life and he took advantage. On the next pitch he saw, he lined an RBI double to left to push Charleston ahead 2-1.
The RiverDogs added on another run in the top of the third when Taitn Gray seared an RBI single to right to make it 3-1.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Cannon Ballers punched back for five runs on five hits to take a 6-3 lead.
After Kannapolis retired the first two RiverDogs to open the top of the sixth, Aybar walked ahead of Larry Martinez who launched a two-run shot to left that cut the deficit to one run. The homer marked the first of his professional career.
Later in the frame, Jack Lines doubled to right and Caden Bodine followed with an RBI single to knot the game at 6-6. Bodine has driven in at least one run in each of his last seven games.
Mason Nichols was dominant in relief, completing a career-high 2.2 innings of shutout ball. Jacob Kuhn followed with two scoreless frames of his own.
With the game still tied at 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth, Kannapolis drew four walks against Mason Auer to win the game.
With the loss, Charleston fell to 10-9 while Kannapolis fell to 6-13. The two return to the ballpark tomorrow for game five of series with first pitch slated for 7:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.
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