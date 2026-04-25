Shorebirds Win Third Straight over the Warbirds

Published on April 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (7-12) defeated the Wilson Warbirds (7-12) for the third night in a row on Friday, 7-2.

The Warbirds struck first in the opening inning with an RBI single by Luis Corobo, giving Wilson a 1-0 lead.

An inning later, Johnny Tincher introduced himself to Delmarva with a three-run home run in his first at-bat for the Shorebirds, putting the Shorebirds in front 3-1.

Wilson trimmed the deficit to one in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Pedro Ibarguen, but Christian Rodriguez stranded the bases loaded, keeping Delmarva in front by one.

Johnny Tincher struck again in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single, giving him 4 RBIs for the game and helping Delmarva reclaim a two-run lead.

Delmarva kept it going in the fifth, scoring three more runs on an RBI single by Braylon Whitaker, followed by a two-run base hit by Edwin Amparo, giving the Shorebirds their largest lead at 7-2.

Christian Rodriguez gave Delmarva a strong effort out of the bullpen, allowing one unearned run on two hits and recording a career-high seven strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Adrián Delgado and Todd Kniebbe kept the Warbirds off the board after Rodriguez departed, and the pitching staff struck out a season-high 16 batters in a 7-2 victory, marking Delmarva's third consecutive win.

The win was awarded to Christian Rodriguez (1-1) in relief, his first career win, while Carlos Carra (0-4) was saddled with the loss.

The Shorebirds can secure a series victory on Saturday with a win, as Kailen Hamson takes the mound against Tyler Rentz for the Warbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 24, 2026

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