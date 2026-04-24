Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Augusta 4.24

Published on April 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Michael Lombardi (1-0, 2.63 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Ethan Bagwell (1-0, 2.55 ERA).

Tonight is the start of the Fireflies 10th Anniversary Celebration Weekend. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative 10th anniversary lapel pin. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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HAMMOND EXTENDS ON-BASE STREAK TO 17 GAMES IN WIN: Josh Hammond extended his Carolina League-best on-base streak to 17 games as the Fireflies cruised to an 8-1 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets Thursdsay evening at Segra Park. Ivan Sosa broke through for the Fireflies in the bottom of the third inning. After Stone Russell drew a walk, Sosa hammered his third round-tripper of the season to grnat Columbia a 2-0 lead. Columbia added an extra run in the bottom of the fourth. Hyungchan Um muscled a double down the right field line to lead-off the inning. After that, Yandel Ricardo bunted him to third and on a throwing error Um scurried home to increase the Fireflies lead to 3-0.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has been one of the best units in professional baseball this season. After Hiro Wyatt worked 4.1 scoreless innings last night, the Fireflies rotation is 2-2 with a 2.85 ERA over 72.2 innings this season. Their ERA is the best starting ERA in the Carolina League and the eighth-best rotational ERA in Minor League Baseball. The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lead the way with a 2.21 ERA over their first 57 innings as a group.

HAPPY HAMMOND: With his fifth inning single Thursday night, Josh Hammond increased his on-base streak to a Carolina League best 17-consecutive games. During the run, Columbia's infielder has a .432 on-base percentage. If that weren't enough, Hammond is also riding an eight-game hitting streak. Hammond is batting .455 (15-33) with four doubles, a homer and nine runs scored during the stretch. The hitting streak is the second-longest active hitting streak in the Carolina League this season.

BLISTERING BRYAN: Tuesday night backstop Brooks Bryan clobbered his third homer of the 2026 season. Bryan is tied for second in the circuit with 10 extra-base hits across his first 14 games played this season. The Alabama native leads the Fireflies in RBI (15) and is second in total bases (32) and third in on-base percentage (.367).

THROW TO DAYLIGHT: Michael Lombardi was on a tear Saturday night at the Joe. The Royals' second rounder spun four innings and cruised to 11 strikeouts. Lombardi only had one out that wasn't a strikeout, a 6-3 groundout that he recorded in his first inning of relief. The righty was the first Fireflies pitcher to notch 11 strikeouts in a single game since David Sandlin accomplished the feat April 26, 2023. The only Fireflies pitcher to have more than 11 strikeouts since 2020 is Frank Mozzicato, who had 13 April 18, 2023.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Wednesday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun five scoreless innings with a handful of strikeouts. He held Charleston to three hits and one walk in the performance. Chourio now has 9.2 scoreless innings in his last two starts. He has punched out 11 opponents on the run and has maintained a 0.41 WHIP. Through three startrs, Chourio ranks fifth in the Carolina League in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP. He's also fourth in innings pitched and sixth in opposing average. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.







Carolina League Stories from April 24, 2026

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