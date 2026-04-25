Fireflies Fall, 11-10, in Back-and-Forth Affair

Published on April 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' JC Vanek at bat

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' JC Vanek at bat(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies mounted three comebacks throughout the nine-inning matchup with the Augusta GreenJackets, but ultimately fell short by inches in an 11-10 loss Friday evening at Segra Park.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth and runners on second and third, Connor Rasmussen flew out to centerfield against Matthieu Curtis. On the play, both JC Vanek and Roni Cabrera tried to tag. On a bang-bang play, Luis Guanipa threw the ball to third and Juan Mateo tagged out Cabrera before Vanek crossed the plate to seal the deal.

The GreenJackets rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead. After Yeri Perez and Randy Ramnarace (BS, 3; L, 0-3) walked the bases loaded with no one out, Ramnarace forced a fly out and a pop out to keep Columbia in front with two outs. Then Tate Southisene drilled a bases clearing double off the wall in right field to clear the bases and upend Columbia 11-10.

The Fireflies took their last lead of the game in the bottom of the eighth. Six-consecutive runners reached safely to start the inning without an extra-base hit to score three and come from down 8-7 to in front 10-8. Connor Rasmussen tied the game with his hit and Josi Novas gave Columbia the lead with a single.

Augusta was able to tie the game in the third inning thanks to a Tanner Smith two-run homer to left that plated Luis Guanipa. In the fourth, Tate Southisene led off the frame with a single. Alex Lodise deposited a single to right to set the table then Smith came up again and came through for the GreenJackets. The catcher blistered a double to score Southisene and Lodise to grant Augusta a 6-3 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth.

The Fireflies tallied three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Four-straight reached to start the frame, including a fielding error from pitcher Ethan Bagwell that allowed JC Vanek to score to make it 6-4. After that, Josi Novas and Henry Ramos both hit sacrifice flies to score Roni Cabrera and Connor Rasmussen to tie the game 6-6.

The GreenJackets churned ahead again in the top of the fifth. Caden Merritt got a one out single and stole second. After that, Cooper McMurray lined a single through the infield that plated Merritt and gave the GreenJackets a 7-6 lead.

Columbia added three in the bottom of the first inning to take their first lead of the game. Henry Ramos legged out a triple to start the frame and scored on a wild pitch to tie things 1-1. Yandel Ricardo drew a walk to keep the inning rolling. After that, Brooks Bryan singled to put runners on the corners. JC Vanek singled to plate Ricardo to make it a 2-1 Fireflies advantage. Vanek and Bryan executed a double steal to score the third and final run of the frame for Columbia.

The Augusta GreenJackets got on the board first. Tate Southisene drew a lead-off walk. After he stole second, Luis Guanipa slapped a single up the middle to plate the second baseman and break the scoreless tie.

Michael Lombardi had to throw 55 pitches across the first two innings, but the righty minimized the damage and only allowed one run before he went to the bullpen.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-1, 6.92 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Zach Royse (1-0, 4.05 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Princesses and Pirates Night presented by SC DSS. The Fireflies are partnering with Village Square Theatre in Lexington to bring live princesses and pirates out to the game and afterwards, fans can enjoy a fantastic fireworks show! Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 24, 2026

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