Warbirds Return Home Tuesday with Something for Everyone

Published on April 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C - The Wilson Warbirds return home to host the Salem RidgeYaks from Tuesday, April 28 through Sunday, May 3 and the upcoming homestand has something for every fan!

Tuesday, April 28th at 6:05 PM

A special 6:05 start time as we open the series against Salem

Wednesday, April 29th at 11:05 AM - SOLD OUT

Education Day Presented by Johnson & Johnson

An engaging way for schools to bring their students to the ballpark for an afternoon of STEM based learning all while incorporating America's National Pastime.

Wednesday is also part of our season long Wilt-son Wednesday promotion, $12 tickets for Wilson County residents at every Wednesday home game, thanks to our friends at Farris & Thomas!

Thursday, April 30th at 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday©: Start your weekend early with $2 Miller Lite and $2 PBR concourse-wide it is the perfect way to unwind at the ballpark with friends after a hectic week!

Friday, May 1st at 7:05 PM

MARVEL NIGHT! Suit up for an action-packed night of baseball as the ballpark transforms into the Marvel Universe! Join your favorite superheroes and villains for special Marvel-themed entertainment and in-game surprises worthy of the Avengers themselves. No matter who you are repping, this is your chance to experience America's pastime with a super-powered twist.

Fireworks Fridays: Every Friday night we will light up the sky in downtown Wilson with our postgame Fireworks Friday! Set to upbeat music, we have the area's biggest and brightest fireworks show!

Saturday, May 2nd at 7:05 PM

Summer Saturdays: Following every Saturday night home game, we will again light up the sky in Wilson with a spectacular fireworks show! It's the perfect way to cap a great night at the ballpark!

Sunday, May 3 at 1:05 PM

BARK IN THE PARK: The paw-fect opportunity to bring man's best friend out to the ballpark for a day out with your favorite four-legged friend! The Maggie Society will be on site at the ballpark with adoptable dogs and other resources for dog owners!

Get your tickets now at WilsonWarbirds.com to ensure you are part of the action in this jam-packed homestand.

The best way to guarantee you have seats for these don't miss games is by securing a mini-plan, with just five games, there is a perfect plan for every fan - visit WilsonWarbirds.com or call 919-269-2287 to find the plan that is right for you.







Carolina League Stories from April 24, 2026

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