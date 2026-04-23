Wilson Rally Falls Short

Published on April 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







SAILSBURY, M.D. - Despite outhitting Delmarva by five, the Wilson Warbirds rally fell short as the Shorebirds outlasted the Warbirds for an 11-7 victory on Wednesday night at Perdue Stadium.

Wilson (7-10) pulled to within one run in the seventh inning after trailing 7-2. The Warbirds fought back behind an RBI from Frederi Montero to crawl back into the contest, making it a 7-4 game in the seventh inning, later in the frame, Luis Cordobo singled into left field cut the lead to 7-6.

Delmarva (5-12) answered back with four-runs in the seventh thanks to an Andres Nolaya double and a Juan Ortega triple to help the Shorebirds extend their lead to 11-7.

Adrian Heredia (W, 1-0) picked up the win for the Shoebirds closing out the final 2.1 innings while allowing just three hits and one run while striking out four.

Wilson's starter, Enderson Mercado (L, 0-1), took the loss going three innings, surrendering six hits and seven runs.

The Warbirds and Shorebirds will play in game three of six tomorrow at 7:05 ET. RHP Jarrette Bonet (1-0, 3.18 ERA) is expected to start for Wilson tomorrow while Delmarva will throw Esteban Mejia (0-2, 11.05 ERA).







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