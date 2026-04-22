Three Triples and Two Homers Land Woodpeckers Education Day Win

Published on April 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-12) lineup surged once again on Wednesday morning, slugging a pair of homers and seven total extra-base hits in a 12-8 Education Day victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-8) at Segra Stadium.

Kevin Alvarez set the tone at the top of the lineup with a leadoff triple in the bottom of the first and immediately scored on an Xavier Neyens single. Alvarez enjoyed the first two-triple day of his career, later connecting for a three-bagger and scoring in a five-run sixth inning.

The Fayetteville nine continued to churn out runs with a two-run homer from Carlos Cauro in the second and a Camilo Diaz two-run blast in the third that opened up a quick 7-1 advantage. Diaz now leads the Woodpeckers with four homers on the year and has upped his season OPS to .967 in his first 12 games.

Nick Potter made his third start of the season and surrendered one run in the third inning on sacrifice-fly and struck out three. Kellan Oakes (W, 1-0) entered from the bullpen in the fourth and tossed a pair of scoreless innings before allowing three runs on four hits in the top of the sixth that cut Fayetteville's lead to 7-4.

The Woodpeckers quickly responded with the five-run bottom of the sixth when facing Daniel Avitia. Seven consecutive batters connected for a hit, with Juan Sierra, Alvarez, Neyens, Nick Monistere and Anthony Huezo all driving home runs for a game-clinching 12-4 lead.

Jhoster Baez surrendered two runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth, forcing Jose Varela (SV, 1) to record the final out and strand the bases loaded to earn the save.

The six-game series continues Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. The Woodpeckers are projected to start RHP Javier Perez opposite Myrtle Beach's RHP Kevin Camacho.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827279/final/box







Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2026

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