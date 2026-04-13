Woodpeckers Set New Highs in Runs and Hits in Win over Charleston

Published on April 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release









Fayetteville Woodpeckers exchange high fives in the dugout

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Fayetteville Woodpeckers exchange high fives in the dugout(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (2-7) secured three separate leads on Sunday to buck a six-game losing skid and win the series finale 10-6 over the Charleston RiverDogs (5-4). In the win, Fayetteville set new season highs of ten runs and 16 hits.

Arturo Flores started Fayetteville's big offensive night with a three-run homer out to left-center in the bottom of the first off starter Aidan Haugh.

Charleston quickly bounced back with a two-run homer from Dean Moss in the bottom of the second and a go-ahead two-run double from Daniel Pierce in the third.

Nick Monistere leveled the game with an RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth and Fayetteville grabbed its second lead of the night with a bases-loaded balk and bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth.

Tied 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth, Fayetteville rallied for four runs in a game-clinching frame. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. delivered with a two-run single, Monistere converted a sacrifice-fly and Anthony Huezo capped the rally with an RBI double down the right field line.

Leomar Rosario closed out the game with three strikeouts in the top of the ninth.

The Woodpeckers are off on Monday before traveling to North Augusta, South Carolina for a six-game road series against the Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A, Atlanta Braves) beginning on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM.

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Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2026

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