Cabrera Slam Powers Fireflies to 8-3 Win
Published on April 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies used a first inning Roni Cabrera grand slam and a four-run fourth inning to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8-3 Sunday night at Segra Park. The victory powered Columbia to their first series victory of the year.
Columbia got on the board in a big way in the first inning. After Riely Hunsaker (L, 0-1) walked the bases loaded, Roni Cabrera pulled a grand slam beyond the left field fence to give the Fireflies a 4-0 lead.
The Pelicans sent a counter blow in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cole Mathis lasered his third homer of the year to left-center to cut Columbia's lead to 4-1.
Columbia got another four-run inning in the fourth. Connor Rasmussen got the Fireflies on the board with an RBI double to make Columbia's lead 5-1. After that, Sean Gamble reached on a fielder's choice to plate Jhosmmel Zue and keep the line moving. Finally, Yandel Ricardo legged out a triple to plate Gamble to make the score 8-1.
Michael Lombardi got the Fireflies started on the right foot Sunday. The righty worked four frames with four strikeouts while only surrendering a single run before passing the ball to Darwin Rodriguez (W, 1-1). Rodriguez ripped off three scoreless frames to keep Columbia in front by seven. After that, Andy Basora closed out the game for Columbia with a pair of innings in relief.
The Fireflies head to Charleston Tuesday for a 7:05 pm matchup with the RiverDogs over at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.
Columbia returns home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets from April 21-26. The team will host Princesses and Pirates Night with a fireworks display Saturday, April 25 and will be giving away a Fireflies 10th Anniversary lapel pin Friday, April 24. Buy your tickets starting at $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.
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Roni Cabrera of the Columbia Fireflies awaits a pitch
Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2026
- Pelicans Scuffled by Fireflies Early Grand Slam 8-3 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- RiverDogs' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped in Sunday Finale with Woodpeckers - Charleston RiverDogs
- Cabrera Slam Powers Fireflies to 8-3 Win - Columbia Fireflies
- RidgeYaks Strike for 16 Runs in One-Sided Win over Wilson - Salem RidgeYaks
- Warbirds Fall in Series Finale to Salem - Wilson Warbirds
- GreenJackets Rally to Steal Series Finale in Delmarva - Delmarva Shorebirds
- FredNats Drop Series Finale to Howlers, 5-2 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Birthday Blast Powers Howlers to Series Win - Hill City Howlers
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Myrtle Beach 4.12 - Columbia Fireflies
- Wilson Snaps Salem's Five-Game Winning Streak in 6-3 Loss to Warbirds - Salem RidgeYaks
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