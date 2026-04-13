Cabrera Slam Powers Fireflies to 8-3 Win

Published on April 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Roni Cabrera of the Columbia Fireflies awaits a pitch

(Columbia Fireflies) Roni Cabrera of the Columbia Fireflies awaits a pitch(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies used a first inning Roni Cabrera grand slam and a four-run fourth inning to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8-3 Sunday night at Segra Park. The victory powered Columbia to their first series victory of the year.

Columbia got on the board in a big way in the first inning. After Riely Hunsaker (L, 0-1) walked the bases loaded, Roni Cabrera pulled a grand slam beyond the left field fence to give the Fireflies a 4-0 lead.

The Pelicans sent a counter blow in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cole Mathis lasered his third homer of the year to left-center to cut Columbia's lead to 4-1.

Columbia got another four-run inning in the fourth. Connor Rasmussen got the Fireflies on the board with an RBI double to make Columbia's lead 5-1. After that, Sean Gamble reached on a fielder's choice to plate Jhosmmel Zue and keep the line moving. Finally, Yandel Ricardo legged out a triple to plate Gamble to make the score 8-1.

Michael Lombardi got the Fireflies started on the right foot Sunday. The righty worked four frames with four strikeouts while only surrendering a single run before passing the ball to Darwin Rodriguez (W, 1-1). Rodriguez ripped off three scoreless frames to keep Columbia in front by seven. After that, Andy Basora closed out the game for Columbia with a pair of innings in relief.

The Fireflies head to Charleston Tuesday for a 7:05 pm matchup with the RiverDogs over at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

Columbia returns home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets from April 21-26. The team will host Princesses and Pirates Night with a fireworks display Saturday, April 25 and will be giving away a Fireflies 10th Anniversary lapel pin Friday, April 24. Buy your tickets starting at $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2026

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