GreenJackets Rally to Steal Series Finale in Delmarva

Published on April 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (3-6) fell to the Augusta GreenJackets (4-5) in Sunday's series finale, 8-6.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Shorebirds got the scoring started in a big way, scoring five runs in the third inning. Raylin Ramos opened the scoring with an RBI groundout to plate Juan Ortega, making it 1-0. Luis Almeyda delivered the most impactful swing of the inning with a bases-clearing double. Braylon Whitaker concluded the inning with a sacrifice fly to bring home Almeyda, putting the Shorebirds in front 5-0.

In his second start of the week, Christian Rodriguez delivered a strong outing, shutting out the GreenJackets over four innings with five strikeouts and one walk.

Delmarva extended its lead to 6-0 in the fifth on Braylon Whitaker's second sacrifice fly of the day, which brought Edwin Amparo home.

Augusta got back into the game in the fifth with five hits, scoring four runs and trimming Delmarva's lead to 6-4.

It remained 6-4 in the ninth, but Augusta quickly tied the game with an RBI triple by Tate Southisene and an error, making it 6-6. The GreenJackets loaded the bases with two outs while the game was still tied, but back-to-back balks called against pitcher Adrian Heredia allowed two runs to score, giving Augusta its first lead at 8-6.

The Shorebirds brought the tying run to the plate in the final inning, but Mathieu Curtis struck out the side to help the GreenJackets steal a series win in Delmarva, winning the finale 8-6.

Mathieu Curtis (1-0) earned his first professional win, while Todd Kniebbe (1-1) took the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva will return to action on Tuesday, traveling to Fredericksburg to begin a six-game series against the Nationals. First pitch for the opening game is scheduled for 6:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2026

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