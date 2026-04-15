Fredericksburg's Offense Goes off on Delmarva in Series Opener

Published on April 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (3-7) were defeated by the Fredericksburg Nationals (6-4) in Tuesday's series opener, 21-4.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Shorebirds scored first on an RBI double by Junior Aybar, driving in Andrés Nolaya to make it 1-0 for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds' lead was short-lived as the Fred Nats flipped the game upside down in a hurry with a ten-run bottom of the third, featuring home runs from Yeremy Cabrera and Sir Jamison Jones and a bases-clearing double by Ronny Cruz, putting Delmarva behind 10-1.

In the next half inning, the Shorebirds chipped away, scoring twice on an RBI groundout by Braylon Whitaker and a run-scoring single by Andrés Nolaya, making it a 10-3 game.

Fredericksburg quickly expanded its lead by scoring five more runs, with all of them coming in on homers. Sir Jamison Jones started it with his second long ball in as many innings, followed by a three-run shot by Luke Dickerson off the foul pole, giving the Fred Nats a 15-3 advantage.

The Fred Nats tacked on four more runs in the sixth, with RBIs from Coy James, Jack Moroknek, and Sir Jamison Jones, to make it 19-3.

Sim Jamison Jones continued his career night in the eighth, hitting his third home run of the game, giving him four hits and six RBIs and putting Fredericksburg over the 20-run mark at 21-3.

Delmarva did put up one run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Sanchez, but Fredericksburg closed the door from there, winning 21-4.

Grant Manning (1-0) was the winning reliever for Fredericksburg, while Kailen Hamson (0-1) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will try to put Tuesday's defeat behind them quickly on Wednesday, with an early 11:05 AM matchup. Kiefer Lord will take the mound against Leuris Portorreal for Fredericksburg.







Carolina League Stories from April 14, 2026

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