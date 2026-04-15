Early Offensive Outburst Gives Wilson Home-Opener Win

Published on April 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds were powered by a five-run fifth inning to take down the Hill City Howlers 7-5 in the inaugural game at Wilson Ballpark in front of the first sellout crowd in franchise history.

Wilson (4-6) was led by Tyler Renz (W, 1-0) on the mound, who threw five scoreless innings and struck out five to set the tone. Renz lowered his ERA to 0.90 in the process.

The Warbirds soared into the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third inning to open the scoring. Yannic Walther led off the inning and pounded a two-strike breaking ball over the left-field fence for the first home run in Wilson Ballpark history. Luiyin Alastre followed him with a walk and later came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Brady Ebel.

The offense picked up right where it left off in the bottom of the fourth. A Walther single loaded the bases with one down in the home half of the fourth and set the table for an Alastre double to left, which plated two, extending the Wilson lead to 4-0.

Wilson loaded the bases again, and Handelfry Encarnacion was plunked by a Eudry Alcantara pitch to tack on another run and make it 5-0 in favor of the home team. Jose Anderson put the finishing touches on the biggest inning of the young season with a two-out, two-run single to left field, putting the Warbirds firmly in front 7-0.

Thomas Conrad took the mound in for the sixth and continued what Renz started, going three innings while allowing just one run on a solo homer by Juneiker Caceres.

Jose Meneses entered in the ninth and surrendered four unearned runs but did enough to hold on to a 7-5 Warbirds win.

Renz earned the first-ever victory at Wilson Ballpark while Hill City (6-4) starter Aidan Major (L, 0-1) took the loss, allowing two earned runs in three innings pitched.

Wilson and Hill City will square off again tomorrow for game two of a six-game series. The Warbirds will trot out RHP Miqueas Mercedes (0-0, 0.96), while Hill City intends to start LHP Nelson Keljo (0-0, 0.00).

Tickets and packages are still available for tomorrow's game at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling 919-269-2287. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT.







Carolina League Stories from April 14, 2026

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