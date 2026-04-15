Mathis's Three-Run Bomb Gives Pelicans Opening Night Win over Cannon Ballers 4-0

Published on April 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (6-4) bested the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (2-8) 4-0 in front of 4,427 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the bottom of the third. Josiah Hartshorn drew a walk and later reached third base on a fielder's choice coupled with a missed catch error. The next batter, Cole Mathis (4) launched a three-run home run over the left-field wall to give the Pelicans a 3-0 advantage.

Both offenses went quiet for awhile unitl the bottom of the seventh when the Birds scratched across another run courtesy of a sacrifice fly by Alexey Lumpuy that scored Ty Southisene which made the game 4-0.

RHP Mason McGwire (2-1, 1.50 ERA) received the win, tossing three scoreless innings in relief while striking out a season-high five batters while only surrendering a hit. RHP Riley Eikhoff (1-1, 3.95 ERA) was tagged with the loss.

Myrtle Beach continues their six-game homestand against Kannapolis tomorrow, April 15 at 6:35 PM EST. Chicago Cubs 15th overall prospect RHP Domincik Reid (0-0, 0.00) will start on the mound for the Birds. The Cannon Ballers will counter with RHP Max Banks (0-0, 0.00).

For tickets and more information, visit Myrtlebeachpelcians.com/tickets.







Carolina League Stories from April 14, 2026

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