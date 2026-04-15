Jones Homers Three Times, FredNats Roll to Win in Opener Against Delmarva

Published on April 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals set numerous offensive season highs on Tuesday night, winning their most lopsided game of the season, 21-4, in the opener against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

After a scoreless first inning, the FredNats worked the bases loaded off two walks in the second, but failed to score. In the next inning, however, the FredNats offense would come alive, after falling behind 1-0 in the top of the third, the FredNats exploded for a season high 10 runs in the bottom half. Fueled by home runs from Yeremy Cabrera and Jamison Jones, as well as five total extra base hits in the inning, the FredNats offense scored the most runs in an inning against Delmarva pitching this season.

Leading 10-1 to the fourth, Delmarva chipped into the lead, scoring two runs to chase out Fredericksburg starter Carson Fischer after 3.2 innings. After Grant Manning finished the frame, the FredNats re-extended the lead, scoring five more runs in the fourth. Luke Dickerson homered in his second straight game, and Jamison Jones homered for his second straight at bat to make it 15-3. Later on, the FredNats scored four more runs in the sixth, putting themselves on the brink of 20 runs scored. In the eighth, the FredNats would add even more, with Eli Willits earning a fourth walk of the night (a FredNat season high) to reach base six times, and Jamison Jones becoming the first FredNat since 2022 to homer three times in a game, sending a line drive over the left field fence. Jones entered the game with four home runs in his career, all at the FCL level last season, before homering three times in the win. After Delmarva scored one run off position player Jack Moroknek (making his first appearance on the mound in college or professional baseball), the FredNats recorded the final out and rolled to a dominant 21-4 win.

The FredNats set season highs in runs, hits, and home runs in a game, while also recording a hit for every spot in the order. The FredNats bested their previous high in scoring by 11 runs. With the win, the FredNats continue to stay over .500, as they have since the win on opening day, snapping the three game losing streak to improve to 6-4. The FredNats return to action on a quick turnaround tomorrow for Education Day against the Shorebirds, with first pitch set for 11:05 a.m. RHP Leuris Portorreal will start for Fredericksburg against RHP Kiefer Lord.







Carolina League Stories from April 14, 2026

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