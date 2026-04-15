Willits Hits Inside-the-Parker for First Home Run as a Pro, FredNats Fall to Shorebirds, 7-5

Published on April 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals dropped a back-and-forth affair on Wednesday morning in their first education day of the season, falling to Delmarva, 7-5, to even the series.

The Fredericksburg Frogs jerseys made their season debut on Wednesday, with the FredNats donning the identity of Fredericksburg's historic African-American amateur team in honor of Jackie Robinson day. Delmarva started the offense in the third, scoring two runs off three hits, before adding another run on a sacrifice bunt in the fourth, to jump out to a 3-0 lead. The FredNats then got on the board, as Ronny Cruz was the second of six hit batters in the game for Fredericksburg, coming around to score and make it 4-1. In the sixth, the teams run-traded again, with Delmarva bringing in a leadoff walk, and the FredNats again scoring a Ronny Cruz leadoff hit-by-pitch.

Headed to the bottom of the seventh, the FredNats offense had just two hits, before the big inning would come. To lead it off, Eli Willits hit a ball to right field, getting by Delmarva's Jordan Sanchez and all the way to the wall. Willits would circle the bases, picking up an inside-the-park home run, his first home run in any fashion of his professional career. Two batters later, Yeremy Cabrera tripled, and was followed by Ronny Cruz blasting his third home run of the season over the left field fence, tying him for the team's home run lead. The home run gave Fredericksburg their first lead of the afternoon, with the score 5-4 headed to the eighth.

In the eighth, however, Delmarva leapfrogged back in front. Following a double and walk, Juan Ortega homered to left field, a three run shot off Cesar Rojas, to get the Shorebirds back in front 7-5. In the bottom of the eighth and ninth, the FredNats would bring the tying run to the plate, but failed to retake the lead, dropping game two.

With the loss, the FredNats fall to 6-5 on the season, and the series is even with Delmarva, 1-1. Thursday's game will return to a nighttime first pitch, as LHP Nolan Hughes will face RHP Brayan Orrantia. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.