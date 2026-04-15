'Dads Topple Yaks for Sixth in a Row

Published on April 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads continued their torrid start to the season, defeating the Salem RidgeYaks 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon to move to 9-2 on the season.

Southpaw Aidan Deakins got the start for the 'Dads, tossing four innings and yielding three unearned runs in the second inning. Luimy Munoz took over in the fifth, allowing a run in his second inning of work. Michael Traush finished the game out, recording three clean innings and earning the win.

On offense, the Crawdads rallied to tie the game in the third as Deward Tovar picked up a two-run single and Hector Osorio drew a bases loaded walk.

After Salem retook the lead in the sixth with a run, Paulino Santana cranked his first homerun of the year to even the score at four runs each.

The Crawdads took their first lead of the afternoon in the bottom of the eighth on a ground out by Juan Sulbaran that scored Daniel Flames from third.

The series will continue tomorrow evening at 7pm with the 'Dads looking to win their seventh in a row.







Carolina League Stories from April 15, 2026

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