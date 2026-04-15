Fireworks with the Phil Tickets on Sale Now

Published on April 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies and the South Carolina Philharmonic today announced that Fireworks with the Phil, presented by Prisma Health, is returning to Segra Park Saturday, June 27. This will be the sixth year that Segra Park will host the patriotic celebration, which includes a concert with the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra and an extended fireworks show.

Tickets for the event are $10 per seat in the seating bowl and are on sale now. A limited quantity of suites, club seats and bullpen boxes are available for purchase. Members of the military, first responders and seniors will receive a $2 discount per ticket. Day of event pricing will increase ticket prices by $2 per ticket beginning at 12 am June 27.

"It's been incredible to watch this event grow each year," Columbia Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "This is the sixth year of this event and each year I look forward to bringing this unique, patriotic event back to Segra Park to kick off our celebration of America's 250th birthday."

The gates at Segra Park will open at 6:30 pm and the concert will begin at 8:15 pm. A special, extended fireworks show will coincide with a rousing edition of The 1812 Overture as performed by the South Carolina Philharmonic at approximately 9:15 pm.

Throughout the event, food and beverage will be available to purchase from concession stands and The SCU Kids Zone will be open from 6:30-8:30 pm. The kids zone will close as the concert begins.

Columbia returns home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets from April 21-26. The team will host Princesses and Pirates Night with a fireworks display Saturday, April 25 and will be giving away a Fireflies 10th Anniversary lapel pin Friday, April 24. Buy your tickets starting at $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.







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