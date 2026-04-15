Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston 4.15

Published on April 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at The Joe at 7:05 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (0-0, 2.35 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Alex Wallace (0-0, 1.80 ERA).

Columbia returns home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets from April 21-26. The team will host Princesses and Pirates Night with a fireworks display Saturday, April 25 and will be giving away a Fireflies 10th Anniversary lapel pin Friday, April 24. Buy your tickets starting at $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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CABRERA COMES THROUGH AGAIN IN EXTRA INNING WIN: Roni Cabrera stayed in the spotlight after his grand slam in Sunday's win. Tuesday night, the outfielder drove in three RBI, including the game-tying run in the eighth and the go-ahead run in the 10th to push the Fireflies to a 6-5 win over the Charleston RiverDogs at The Joe. Henry Ramos was the runner placed at second in extras for the Fireflies. The outfielder advanced to third on a wild pitch from Bryce Shaffer before Cabrera singled him home to give Columbia their first lead since the top of the first inning. Henson Leal (W, 1-1) spun three hitless innings for the Fireflies and left the placed runner stranded on third with a groundout to clinch the series opener.

I'VE GOT THE POWER: Sunday, Roni Cabrera powered Columbia's first grand slam of the 2026 season to the left field bleachers. It was the Fireflies' 10th homer across their first nine games. That's good for second in the Carolina League, right behind the Charleston RiverDogs. They have the fourth-most homers in Class-A. The Ontario Tower Buzzers lead the pack with 14 round-trippers.

CLIMBING THE LEADBOARD: Brooks Bryan's name has become a frequent flyer on the Carolina League Leaderboard after another multi-hit game Friday. Columbia's backstop has the 10th-highest battting average (.345), the best slugging percentage (.724) and the third-highest OPS (1.165) this season. The Alabama native has five doubles and two homers and has driven in nine RBI this year. When he homered Saturday, he joined Ivan Sosa as the only players who have homered in back-to-back games this season. Bryan has had at least one hit in each of his eight games played this season. He's currently tied with RiverDogs catcher Caleb Bodine for the longest-active hitting streak in the Carolina League this season.

DOUBLING UP ON DEFENSE: The Fireflies have turned two more than any Carolina League team this season. Columbia has 13 doubleplays in 359 total chances in the field this year. The next closest in the Carolina League is Salem who has 11. The Fireflies are tied with the second-most twin killings among Double-A, High-A and Single-A, all of whom started a week later than Triple-A. The Frisco Rough Riders pace the group with 14 doubleplays and the Lansing Lugnuts also have 13.

ROCKING RONI: After recording no RBI in his first three games, Roni Cabrera has found strong production over his last fivegames. The outfielder has 10 RBI over his last five games, thanks in large part to a grand slam he hit in the first inning of Sunday's game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. He added an additional three, one in each of his last three plate appearances in Tuesday's extra innings victory over the Charleston RiverDogs. His 10 RBI are tied for the third-most in the Carolina League.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Thursday, Kendry Chourio spun 4.2 perfect innings in his second start of the year. He paces Fireflies arms with 10 strikeouts over 7.2 innings where he has a 2.35 ERA combined with a 0.65 WHIP. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.







Carolina League Stories from April 15, 2026

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