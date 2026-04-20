Three-Run Ninth Beats Fireflies in Finale

Published on April 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Josh Hammond of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Josh Hammond of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies had a four-run fifth inning to take the lead against Charleston Sunday at The Joe, but it wasn't enough as The RiverDogs rallied to win 8-7.

Dean Moss led the frame off with a solo shot to right field off Andy Basora (BS, 2; L, 0-2). After that, Basora walked Caden Bodine before Cooper Flemming hit his fourth double of the season to put the winning run in scoring position. Taitn Gray didn't wait long. He pulled a single to right-center to score the pair and provide the second walk-off win of the series against the Fireflies.

The Fireflies started their rally in the fourth inning. Josh Hammond smashed a lead-off double then scored on a Brooks Bryan single to cut Charleston's lead to 3-2. The fifth inning was the big one again for Columbia.

Ivan Sosa and Connor Rasmussen began the inning with back-to-back singles to set the table for the top of the lineup. After that, Stone Russell singled off Nate Knowles to plate Sosa and make it a one-run game. After a fielding error on a pick-off attempt, Rasmussen scored from third to tie the game 4-4. Then Josh Hammond singled to plate Sean Gamble and make it a 5-4 lead for Columbia. The last score of the frame came after a Brooks Bryan double. Roni Cabrera drove a sacrifice fly to the right field track to score Hammond to give the Fireflies a 6-4 lead entering the bottom of the fifth. Columbia has now outscored opponents 22-5 this season.

The RiverDogs got closer again in the bottom of the seventh. Caden Bodine legged out a double to center to start the frame and then Cooper Flemming singled him home to get Charleston within a run. It didn't last long though. Henry Ramos got things rolling for the Fireflies offense in the eighth with a one out single. After that Jhosmmel Zue and Ivan Sosa drew back-to-back walks to load the bases for Connor Rasmussen. The second baseman lifted a sacrifice fly to score Ramos and push Columbia in front 7-5.

Columbia got on the board first again Sunday. Yandel Ricardo scorched a double to center field on the first pitch of the day, then advanced on a pair of wild pitches to give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead.

Charleston was able to counter in the home half of the frame. Caden Bodine supplied a bloop before Cooper Flemming had a one out blast that gave the RiverDogs a 2-1 advantage. It was Flemming's second homer of the 2026 season.

The RiverDogs added another run in the third inning. Cooper Flemming singled with one out, then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error from catcher Jhosmmel Zue. After a wild pitch, Flemming scored to make Charleston's advantage 3-1.

The Fireflies kick-off their six game homestand with the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Both teams have not named their starters for the series yet.

Columbia returns home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets from April 21-26. The team will host Princesses and Pirates Night with a fireworks display Saturday, April 25 and will be giving away a Fireflies 10th Anniversary lapel pin Friday, April 24. Buy your tickets starting at $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 19, 2026

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